Atak terrorystyczny w Federacji Rosyjskiej. Napastnicy strzelali do ludzi w środku miasta [VIDEO]

Napastnicy oddali strzały w synagodze i cerkwi w mieście Derbent w Dagestanie, na rosyjskim Kaukazie Północnym – podało w niedzielę rosyjskie ministerstwo spraw wewnętrznych, na które powołuje się Reuters. Wg niepotwierdzonych informacji zginęło do 9 policjantów. Strzelanina ma miejsce także w stolicy Dagestanu Machaczkale. Spłonęła synagoga. Nie żyje także prawosławny duchowny.
Jak podaje agencja, napastnicy otworzyli ogień również w stronę posterunku policji. Zamachowcy podpalili synagogę i cerkiew. Zamordowany został prawosławny duchowny.
BREAKING: Synagogue on fire in Derbent in Russia's Dagestan region. Orthodox church also attacked, mayor tells TASS. Gunfire heard in the vicinity. Casualties reported.
Gunfire also reported in Makhachkala (130~km away). More to follow. pic.twitter.com/alfozEIcZk
Derbent to najdalej na południe położone miasto Rosji, położone między Morzem Kaspijskim a Kaukazem Północnym, niedaleko granicy z Azerbejdżanem i Gruzją.
Attacks reported two places in Russia's Dagestan region: Makhachkala and Derbent pic.twitter.com/4aHjl5o2pC
Według najnowszych informacji atak terrorystyczny miał także miejsce w stolicy Dagestanu Machaczkale.
#BREAKING: These terrorists are clearly Islamists and from #ISIS-K. They can be seen here using captured police weapons to shoot at civilians and police officers in #Derbent & #Makhachkala, #Dagestan in #Russia. pic.twitter.com/MH5VaNlYNk
‼️ Local Telegram channels published chilling footage from Russian city of Makhachkala
In response to the shooting incidents in Derbent and Makhachkala, the head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, has announced the establishment of an operational headquarters. pic.twitter.com/5VKxtABJu3
Rosyjskie źródła donoszą, że policji udało się schwytać co najmniej dwóch terrorystów. Starcia w Machaczkale i Derbent nadal trwają. Więcej informacji wkrótce.
#BREAKING: The police arrested two alive Jihadists in the coast of #Makhachkala, #Dagestan district of #Russia. pic.twitter.com/89MVFwa5Wb
