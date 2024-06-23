Atak terrorystyczny w Federacji Rosyjskiej. Napastnicy strzelali do ludzi w środku miasta [VIDEO]

Przechowywanie lub dostęp do danych technicznych jest ściśle konieczny do uzasadnionego celu umożliwienia korzystania z konkretnej usługi wyraźnie żądanej przez subskrybenta lub użytkownika, lub wyłącznie w celu przeprowadzenia transmisji komunikatu przez sieć łączności elektronicznej.

Przechowywanie lub dostęp do danych technicznych jest ściśle konieczny do uzasadnionego celu umożliwienia korzystania z konkretnej usługi wyraźnie żądanej przez subskrybenta lub użytkownika, lub wyłącznie w celu przeprowadzenia transmisji komunikatu przez sieć łączności elektronicznej.

Statystyka Statystyka