Atak terrorystyczny w Federacji Rosyjskiej. Napastnicy strzelali do ludzi w środku miasta...
TEMAT DNIAWiadomościŚwiat

Atak terrorystyczny w Federacji Rosyjskiej. Napastnicy strzelali do ludzi w środku miasta [VIDEO]

-

Autor: AW
Atak terrorystyczny w Dagestanie. Foto: print screen X
Atak terrorystyczny w Dagestanie. Foto: print screen X
Napastnicy oddali strzały w synagodze i cerkwi w mieście Derbent w Dagestanie, na rosyjskim Kaukazie Północnym – podało w niedzielę rosyjskie ministerstwo spraw wewnętrznych, na które powołuje się Reuters. Wg niepotwierdzonych informacji zginęło do 9 policjantów. Strzelanina ma miejsce także w stolicy Dagestanu Machaczkale. Spłonęła synagoga. Nie żyje także prawosławny duchowny.

Jak podaje agencja, napastnicy otworzyli ogień również w stronę posterunku policji. Zamachowcy podpalili synagogę i cerkiew. Zamordowany został prawosławny duchowny.

Derbent to najdalej na południe położone miasto Rosji, położone między Morzem Kaspijskim a Kaukazem Północnym, niedaleko granicy z Azerbejdżanem i Gruzją.

Według najnowszych informacji atak terrorystyczny miał także miejsce w stolicy Dagestanu Machaczkale.

Rosyjskie źródła donoszą, że policji udało się schwytać co najmniej dwóch terrorystów. Starcia w Machaczkale i Derbent nadal trwają. Więcej informacji wkrótce.

Źródło:PAP/X
